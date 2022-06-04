Udhampur blast case: Main accused, few more people arrested

Jammu: Police in Udhampur district of Jammu have worked blast case at Slathia chowk by arresting the main accused and some people who had planted explosive material at Slathia chowk.

Officials said during investigation of this blast case, Udhampur police developed some leads and zeroed in over a man from Ramban district who turned out to be main conspirator of the case and had planted explosive material at the site.

“Besides, a few more arrests have been made by police in the case who are found involved in the conspiracy and were in touch with handlers who planned this strike,” he said.

Officials said that Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh is going to address a press conference on Saturday evening at Jammu PCR where all the details of this development will be shared.

Pertinent to mention here that on March 10, an explosion took place at Slathia chowk in Udhampur in which one person got killed while fifteen others sustained injuries with initial investigation revealed that some explosive material was planted near a vegetable stall which exploded and caused the damage—(KNO)

