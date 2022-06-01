Conductor Charred To Death, Driver Injured As Truck Catches Fire On Sgr-B’pora highway

Srinagar: A conductor was burnt to death while driver sustained injuries after a cement laden truck skidded off the the road and caught fire on Srinagar-Bandipora highway near Shilvat village on Wednesday.

official told Kashmir Reader that a cement laden truck bearing registration number (JK19 0375) skidded off the road during last midnight near Shilvat village and suddenly caught fire, resulting in serious burn injuries to conductor and driver.

They were removed to JVC hospital Srinagar where conductor succumbed to his injuries this morning while the driver is battling for life. Truck was also completely gutted in the incident.

A police official identified the deceased as Rakesh Singh, 26, son of Darshan Singh of Chenni, Jammu and injured as Ajay Singh, 28, son of Wardan Singh, a resident of Batote Ramban.

