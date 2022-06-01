Civilian shot at, injured in Shopian

Pulwama: Suspected militants on Wednesday evening shot at and injured a civilian in Rakh-e-Chidren area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district.
An official said that the militants fired upon a civilian at Rakh-e-Chidren area, leaving him seriously wounded.
He added that the civilian identified as Farooq Ahmad Sheikh, son of Ghulam Nabi Sheikh of Rakh-e-Children, was shifted to hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.
Meanwhile, soon after the attack, the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers—(KNO)