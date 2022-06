Budgam: A 12-year-old boy died after receiving a electric shock at his home in Mamat area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Wednesday morning.

An Official said that boy identified as Riyaan Ajaz son of Ajaz Ahmad Mir, a resident of Mamat Budgam received electric shock at his home.

The boy was soon rushed to Budgam hospital by family members where the doctors declared him as brought dead on arrival.

An official said that they have taken the cognizance of the incident—(KNO)

