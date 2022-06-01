All India level Disaster Risk Mitigation Workshop held at IEI Srinagar

Srinagar:
Institution of Engineers (India), J&K State Centre Srinagar in collaboration with Disaster Awareness and Management Forum (DAMF), Safety & Quality Forum (SQF) of The Institution of Engineers (India), organized one day All India level Workshop on Disaster Risk Awareness and Mitigation at IEI J&K State Centre, Srinagar.
Er. Narendra Singh, Immediate Past President, Institution of Engineers (India) was the Chief Guest on the occasion.
Er. Dinesh Kumar, Chairman SQF and Er. S.C Goyal, Chairman, DAMF were the Guests of Honour.
The other dignitaries included Er. Dharam Chandra, Chairman IEI Uttrakhand State Centre, Er. Aamir Ali, Director DM & Immediate Past Chairman IEIJKSC, Dr. Raof Ahmad Khan, Chairman IEIJKSC, Er. Firdous Ahad Bhat, Honorary Secy JKSC, Er Aaquib Sultana Waheed Deva, Er Mohammad Ashraf Fazili. The keynote speaker was Prof. Dr. Satyendra Mittal from IIT Roorkee.
Er. N.K Yadav, Former Chief Engineer, I&FC, Uttrakhand and Aijaz Ahmed from SDRF also spoke on the topic and gave suggestions for disaster mitigation.
The workshop was attended by Corporate Members of IEI, Senior Engineers, Students, Research Scholars, Students and staff of SSM College of Engineering, SDRF Personnel, Civil Defence Volunteers, Officers from District Administration & representatives of various Heads of Departments.
Ms. Aaliya Mir, Project Manager, Wildlife SoS who is J&K’s first female wildlife rescuer, was felicitated on the occasion, for her efforts in creating awareness about Man-Animal Conflict and rescuing wild animals.
