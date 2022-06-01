BGSBU organizes cultural program ‘ Milaap’

Rajouri: Centre for Research in Gojri, Pahari & Kashmiri Languages (CRGPKL), Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University organized a one-day cultural program “Milaap”. Noted artists of Gojri, Pahari and Kashmiri Languages mesmerised the audience.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Prof Akbar Masood said that the main objective of this programme was to propagate the richness of the cultural heritage of Jammu and Kashmir among our new generation. The Vice-Chancellor appreciated the Centre for holding such a purposeful event. Prof. Akbar said that Jammu and Kashmir has the distinction of having a multifaceted, variegated and unique cultural blend. The VC mentioned that the different cultural forms of Jammu and Kashmir like its architecture, fairs and festivals, rituals, seer and sagas, languages and ethnicities, embedded in an ageless period of history, speak volumes of unity and diversity in J&K. The Vice-Chancellor said that this event is a confluence of various regional languages spoken by the people of Peer Panjal region of Jammu and Kashmir. Prof. Akbar said that to preserve the cultural heritage of the Pir Panjaal region, the University has decided to start MA Gogri and Pahari in the forthcoming academic session. Prof Akbar said that the introduction of the Postgraduate programme in Gojri and Pahari has opened up new vistas of opportunities for the students of the Pir Panjal region.

Prof Iqbal Parwez, Dean of Academics also spoke on the occasion and appreciated the efforts of the organising team for hosting a wonderful event. Prof. Iqbal termed the starting MA in Gogri and Pahari as a landmark decision taken by the University under the magnanimous leadership of Prof. Akbar Masood.

On the occasion, a book Gojri Adbiyaat written by Dr Rafique Anjum was also released. The programme was coordinated by Dr. Zakir Malik, Iiaison officer of the centre.

Rafiq Anjum, coordinator of the centre conducted the proceedings of the event. Those who were present on the occasion included Registrar Mohd. Ishaq, Associate Deans of various Schools, Heads of various departments, officers of the University, faculty members, research scholars and students of various departments.

The Event was sponsored by the Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd.

