Driver Killed In Drass Road Accident

Drass:- A truck driver died while his helper was injured on Srinagar-Leh Highway at Drass area of Kargil on Monday morning.

Officials said that a truck driver was killed while his helper was Injured after their truck skidded off the road and rolled into gorge at Pandrass area.

They said the truck bearing registration number JK03-2027 was heading towards Srinagar from Kargil when it skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge leveling the on spot death of Driver identified as 35year old Ghulam Hassan Gaine son of Ghulam Qadir Ganie Resident of Barwulla Kangan and the helper also his cousin brother received injuries.

Officials said the conductor has been taken to nearby hospital for treatment while his condition is stable

Police official said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered in Police Station Drass and investigation has been taken up

