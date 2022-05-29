Semi-decomposed body of youth found in Shangus forests

Anantnag: Police on Sunday said to have recovered a semi-decomposed human body in the forest area of Shangus in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

An official said that Police Station Uttersoo recieved an information about the body of a person in the hilly and dense forest of Brariangan in Shangus area.

He said the team of police personnel accompanied by locals headed by SHO Uttersoo reached the spot in the late night and have recovered the body.

SHO Uttersoo told KNO that the cause of death is being ascertained.

The deceased has been identified as Mohamad Ashraf Bokad son of Mohamad Sadiq, a resident of Sarsar Jammu—(KNO)

