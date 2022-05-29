NC demands exemplary punishment to BJP leader for blasphemous remarks

Srinagar: National Conference on Saturday expressed dismay over the blasphemous, offensive, and frighteningly hurtful statement of BJP Spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet (SAW) during a debate on a national news channel.

In a statement, YNC Provincial President (Kashmir) Salman Ali Sagar strongly castigated BJP spokesperson’s views terming them unfounded, unsubstantiated, and uncalled for in entirety.

He said that the BJP and the union government must offer an unqualified apology for such sacrilegious comments in which the most sacred name for Muslims was used in a bid to stoke communal passions.

He demanded that an FIR must be lodged and stern action against the erring BJP leader is needed for unravelling such an antediluvian mindset.

He added that the smart alecks of the saffron brigade cannot hide behind Article 19 of the Indian constitution which guarantees freedom of speech to the citizens.

“The freedom guaranteed by Article 19 is not absolute. One such restriction is through section 295 of the Indian Penal Code. This restriction is supposed to protect citizens of India from deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs in any form, written, spoken, direct or indirect. An offense registered under section 295 (a) is non-bailable, and the police have the power to arrest without a warrant.

One wonders what is stopping the country’s law enforcement agencies from cracking a whip against the erring BJP leader. Action against her could well send a strong message to all the nefarious elements of the country who are out there to create a chasm between Hindus and Muslims for their own political chicanery,” Salman said.

He said that Prophet Mohammad (SAW) is most dear to Muslims of the entire world and any single comment against this revered personality will plunge the country into chaos. “The union government must rein in such elements so that both Hindu and Muslim communities can live in harmony and peace and take the nation towards prosperity,” Salman added.

He said that those using disgraceful words against our beloved Prophet (SAW) must know that his mental alacrity, an irrefutable contribution for the humankind to pull it out of privation and absolute darkness has been acknowledged by the entire globe.

