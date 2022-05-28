Youth found dead in Ganderbal

Ganderbal: A youth from Gudoora Ganderbal who had went to water his agriculture land last night has been found dead on Saturday morning.

An official said that a 28-year-old youth namely Umer Mohi-ud-din Tantray son of Gh. Mohi-ud-din resident of Gadoora went to water his agricultural land last night. On Saturday morning, when his family went to search him, they found him dead in his agriculture land.

He added that the dead body has been taken to District Hospital for postmortem and further investigation has been taken up—(KNO)

