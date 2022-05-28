Woman among 3 held with narcotics, IEDs in Kupwara

Kupwara: Police on Saturday claimed to have recovered huge quantity of narcotics and two IEDs from a vehicle during a routine check up at Sadhna Top in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Police in statement said that a joint team of Police and Army 7 RR has recovered huge quantity of narcotics and IED from a vehicle during a routine check up at Sadhna Top.

“Late in the evening on May 27, during a routine naka checking by Police & Army at NC Pass (Sadhna Pass) , one LP truck bearing registeration JK01AN-8218 driven by Imtiyaz Ahmad son of Habibullah Khan resident of Chitterkote Karnah was put to sustained checking and search, “the police said.

“During search of the the vehicle, 07 packets of heroin like narcotics substance weighing about 7 kgs and two IEDs were recovered from the possession of three persons namely Imtiyaz Ahmad son of Habibullah Khan, Ghulam Nabi son of Ashiq Ali and Shams Begam wife of Zakir Hussain all residents of Chitterkote Tanghdar, ” they said.

“From the initial investigations, it has transpired that the trio was transporting the narcotics & IEDs to other parts of the valley to aid and promote terrorist activities,” the police said, adding that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Police Station Karnah—(KNO)

