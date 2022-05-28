Night Temp Falls In Twin Capitals, Gulmarg After Overnight Rainfall In J&K

By on No Comment

Srinagar: Night temperature recorded a fall in the twin capitals of J&K and world famous Gulmarg resort following overnight rainfall, officials said on Saturday.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar received 12.2 mm of rain in 24 hours till 8:30 a.m. today and recorded a low of 13.2°C against 13.6°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was above normal by 1.2°C during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund had 3.2 mm of rainfall and recorded a low of 13.0°C against 10.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.3°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam received 11.1 mm of rain and recorded a minimum of 10.3°C against 6.7°C on the previous night. The temperature was 4.2°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.

Kokernag had 0.6 mm of rain and recorded a low of 12.1°C same as recorded on the previous night. It was 1.5°C above normal during this time of the season for the place in south Kashmir, the official said.

Gulmarg had 18.4 mm of rainfall during the time and recorded a low of 4.0°C against 8.0°C on the previous night, the official said. While 7.1°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 3.1°C below normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir received 5.6 mm of rain and recorded a low of 12.8°C against 11.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.2°C above normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu received 2.0mm of rainfall and recorded a low of 22.6°C against 26.6°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 2.3°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal had 1.2 mm of rainfall and recorded a low of 15.0°C; Batote received 4.3mm of rainfall and recorded a low of 13.7°C while Bhadarwah had 0.2mm of rainfall and recorded a minimum of 15.2°C, the official said. The official said isolated to scattered light rain and thunderstorms was expected in the next 24 hours. (GNS)

Night Temp Falls In Twin Capitals, Gulmarg After Overnight Rainfall In J&K added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.