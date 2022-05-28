Night Temp Falls In Twin Capitals, Gulmarg After Overnight Rainfall In J&K

Srinagar: Night temperature recorded a fall in the twin capitals of J&K and world famous Gulmarg resort following overnight rainfall, officials said on Saturday.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar received 12.2 mm of rain in 24 hours till 8:30 a.m. today and recorded a low of 13.2°C against 13.6°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was above normal by 1.2°C during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund had 3.2 mm of rainfall and recorded a low of 13.0°C against 10.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.3°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam received 11.1 mm of rain and recorded a minimum of 10.3°C against 6.7°C on the previous night. The temperature was 4.2°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.

Kokernag had 0.6 mm of rain and recorded a low of 12.1°C same as recorded on the previous night. It was 1.5°C above normal during this time of the season for the place in south Kashmir, the official said.

Gulmarg had 18.4 mm of rainfall during the time and recorded a low of 4.0°C against 8.0°C on the previous night, the official said. While 7.1°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 3.1°C below normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir received 5.6 mm of rain and recorded a low of 12.8°C against 11.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.2°C above normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu received 2.0mm of rainfall and recorded a low of 22.6°C against 26.6°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 2.3°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal had 1.2 mm of rainfall and recorded a low of 15.0°C; Batote received 4.3mm of rainfall and recorded a low of 13.7°C while Bhadarwah had 0.2mm of rainfall and recorded a minimum of 15.2°C, the official said. The official said isolated to scattered light rain and thunderstorms was expected in the next 24 hours. (GNS)

