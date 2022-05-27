Night Temp Falls At Most Places In J&K After Fresh Rains

Srinagar: Night temperature on Friday recorded a fall in J&K barring Gulmarg and Jammu following light rainfall last evening.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar received 1.0mm of rain and recorded a low of 13.6°C against 15.0°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was above normal by 1.6°C during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund had 1.6mm of rain and recorded a low of 10.6°C against 14.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.1°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam received 2.1mm of rain and recorded a minimum of 6.7°C against 7.9°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.6°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.

Kokernag had 0.2mm of rain and recorded a low of 12.1°C against 14.6°C on the previous night. It was 1.5°C above normal during this time of the season for the place in south Kashmir, the official said.

Gulmarg had no rain in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours today and recorded a low of 8.0°C against 7.4°C on the previous night, the official said. While 7.1°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 0.9°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir received 1.2mm of rain and recorded a low of 11.8°C against 12.3°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.2°C above normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 26.6°C against 26.3°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 1.7°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal, which had 4.0mm of rainfall, recorded a low of 11.4°C, Batote 14.0°C and Bhadarwah 13.2°C, the official said.

“There’s no forecast of any significant weather till May 29 and 30th when weather is likely to be cloudy with possibility of light rain at scattered places of Kashmir,” he said, adding, “Hot and dry weather is expected in Jammu division till this month.” (GNS)

