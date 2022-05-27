2 Persons Die As Tractor Turns Turtle In Pampore

PAMPORE, May 27:Two persons including a tractor driver died after a tractor they were traveling in turned turtle at Konibal Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday morning.

SHO Pampore Adil Ashraf told Kashmir Reader that tractor driver and 60 year old man killed after a tractor they were traveling in turned turtle.

The deceased were identified as Abul Majeed Dar (40) son of Abdul Khaliq, resident of Kruncho and Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Mir (60) son of Ghulam Ahmad, resident of Konibal Pampore.

The accident took place at Saffron field Konibal in which a Tractor along with trolley loaded with cow dung turned turtle resulting injuries to the tractor driver and other person who was sitting on the tractor was injured.

The duo was rushed to SDH Pampore where doctors declared both of them brought dead, SHO Pampore told Kashmir Reader.

Police Pampore registered a case and investigation taken up.

