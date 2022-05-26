Three LeT militants killed in Kupwara Gunfight, Arms and Ammunition recovered: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Three militants associated with outfit Lashkar-i-Toiba were killed on Thrusday in Jumagund area of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

In a tweet, The Kashmir Police Zone while quoting IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar wrote, “All three militants killed, affiliated with proscribed militant outfit LeT. Identification being ascertained. Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered,”.

Earlier in a tweet police said, “Based on a specific input developed by Kupwara Police regarding infiltration attempt of militants in village Jumagund, Kupwara, an encounter has started when the infiltrating militants were intercepted by Army & Police.(GNS)

