Gunfight breaks out in Awantipora

Awantipora, A gunfight broke out between militants and security forces in Aganhanzipora village in Awantipora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Thursday evening.

An official said that acting on a specific input, joint team of forces launched cordon and search operation in the area.

He said that as the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon them which was retaliated triggering an encounter. He added that two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area.

“Encounter has started at Aganhanzipora area of #Awantipora. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow.” Kashmir police zone tweeted—(KNO)

