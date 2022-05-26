Brown Bear Caught Alive in Bandipora’s Shahgund Village

Srinagar: A brown bear was caught alive by the Wildlife Department (Range Ajas) at Shahgund Hajin in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Thursday.

Official said that the brown bear was spotted by locals around three days ago and had subsequently informed the Wildlife Department who along with the local Army were searching for the wild animal since then.

The bear was caught after being shot by tranquilizers and was removed from the spot by the department later on, they said, adding the bear has been shifted to Srinagar’s Dachigam Park.

An official said that they had been trying to capture the bear for three days and expert men were deployed to avoid any untoward incident. It was a giant bear and a rare case as such bears usually do not enter the human habitations he added.

He further said that the bear was elusive as it made the deployed wildlife men cover around 20 Kms radius while capturing it.

