April 22 Sunjwan Attack: NIA Arrested ‘JeM OGW’ From Pulwama

Srinagar,: National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday said to have arrested an Over Ground Worker of Jash-e-Mohammad militant outfit from Pulwama district in connection with Sunjwan attack case in which a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer was killed and several others were injured on April 22.

“(On May 25) NIA arrested one accused person namely Abid Ahmad Mir son of Mushtaq Ahmad Mir, resident of Putrigam, PS Rajpora, Pulwama, in the case RC-03/2022/ NIA/JMU,” NIA said in a statement.

Two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jammu on April 24, a joint of police and security forces had claimed to have killed two suspected Pakistani militants “wearing suicide vests” during a nearly five-hour encounter near the Sunjwan military station in the Jammu region.

The case was initially registered in Police station Bahu Fort, Jammu as FIR (No. 115/2022) dated 22 April 2022 and re-registered by NIA on 26 April 2022.

“Investigation has revealed that accused Abid Ahmad Mir is an Over Ground Worker of JeM and was a close associate of arrested accused Bilal Ahmed Wagay,” NIA said as per the statement with Global News Agency, adding, “He was also in touch with Pakistan based handlers of JeM. He knowingly and voluntarily had extended support to the other co-accused persons in the commission of the instant crime.” The further investigation in the case continues, the NIA added. (GNS

