Srinagar: Three Pakistani militants and a cop was killed in a fierce gunfight in Kreeri area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday, officials said.

Quoting Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar, the Kashmir Police Zone wrote, “Three Pakistani militant killed. One JKP personnel also attained martyrdom in this chance encounter. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered. Further details shall follow,”.(GNS)

