‘Faith healer’, 2 other persons arrested after woman’s death in Shopian

Srinagar: A “faith healer” has been arrested along with two other persons by police in Shopian following the death of a woman allegedly after she was beaten up last night in the south Kashmir district, officials said on Wednesday.

A police official said that the woman, Souby Jan wife of Muzzafar Ahmad Sheikh of Damhal Hanjipora Kulgam, was beaten up by the “faith healer” last night, “apparent to exorcise some evil spirit” at the her parental home in Hanjipora Kachdoora Shopian. She was subsequently evacuated to District Hospital Kulgam where she breathed her last, the official said.

Besides the ‘faith healer’ identified as Zakir Ahmad Naik of Sangand Qazigund, police have arrested husband of the deceased woman. The other person arrested is said to be the disciple of the ‘faith healer’ but official confirmation was awaited. All three of them are very young men, the official said.

SP Shopian Tanushre when contacted confirmed the arrest of the ‘faith healer’ and said that further investigations are underway. (GNS)

