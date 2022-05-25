North Kashmir: Gunfight breaks out in Baramulla

Srinagar: A fierce Gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in Najibhat area of Pattan in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.

Reports said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Kreeri.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped.(GNS)

