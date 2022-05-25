North Kashmir: Gunfight breaks out in Baramulla

Srinagar: A fierce Gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in Najibhat area of Pattan in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.

Reports said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Kreeri.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print