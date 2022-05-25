After surviving miraculously, baby girl from Banihal dies at G B Pant hospital

Srinagar: A baby girl from Banihal, who survived miraculously two days back, died at GB Pant hospital in Srinagar.

The girl was declared dead at Sub District Hospital Banihal, however, the locals found her alive during burial in the area.

The baby girl was rushed to Srinagar’s GB Pant hospital where she was undergoing treatment.

Basharat Hussain, father of the baby said that the baby girl has died in the wee hours today at the hospital.

Medical Superintendent of GB Pant, Dr Nazir Choudhary, said that the baby died today. “The baby was brought to the hospital due to low birth weight and respiratory distress,” he said.

Pertinently, the alleged negligence at SDH sparked protests by the relatives of the girl against the medical staff, prompting the block medical officer to suspend two employees posted at the labour room, and order a probe.

Director Health Services, Jammu, Saleem-ur-Rehman took the incident seriously and constituted a four-member committee and asked it to submit its report within two days—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print