2 ‘hybrid’ militants of LeT arrested in Srinagar: Police

Srinagar: Two local ‘hybrid’ militants of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) were arrested with arms and ammunition in Srinagar city on Monday, police said.
“Srinagar Police arrested two local hybrid terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including 15 pistols, 30 magazines, 300 rounds and a silencer were recovered,” Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said on Twitter.
TRF or The Resistance Front is an offshoot of the LeT.
He said a case has been registered and an investigation was underway. “It is a big success for the police,” the IGP said.
