Not only militants, but those running militancy ecosystem our target: LG Sinha

Meets Kashmiri Pandits at Sheikhpora, assures them of safety

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Monday said that the roots of militancy remained stronger in Jammu and Kashmir and that his administration is resolved to not only target those who kill people with guns but also those who are running this ecosystem.

Addressing agitating Kashmiri Pandits at Sheikhpura area of Budgam district, Sinha said that the people have borne the brunt of militancy and the administration will not stay calm until the ecosystem is put to an end.

“Militancy roots have remained stronger here in Jammu and Kashmir and there was a time when even the case was not being registered. It is a fact that no one can compensate for the death of any person. However, the government is taking measures to provide job compensation to the NoK’s of Rahul Bhat,” he said.

Sinha added that from the last over a year, the security forces have the upper hand. “Despite that, some incidents have taken place. There are informers everywhere. Nobody can even identify them. However, I can’t assure that no such incident will take place, those who kill people with guns are not our only targets, but all those who are running this ecosystem. We will not stay calm until this ecosystem is put to an end. Everybody knows what has happened, but can’t tolerate it anymore,” he said.

Sinha said that the attempts by some elements have been made since long and you (Kashmiri Pandits) are knowledgeable about it. “I belong to an outside state and you are well aware about the situation,” he told the agitating KPs.

Furthermore, Sinha said that he has heard all the genuine concerns of the Kashmir Pandits and assured them that directions have been issued to the concerned authorities to ensure a safe and secure atmosphere to KPs.

“The homes are being constructed while at some places lands are being made available and DPR in some cases are in final stage,” he assured the Sheikhpora residents while paying tributes to Rahul Bhat who was killed at Tehsil Office Chadoora almost ten days ago. KNO

