3 ‘hybrid’ militants arrested for Sarpanch’s killing in Baramulla: Police

‘Deeper conspiracy involving older sleeper cells of the LeT’: SSP Baramulla

Srinagar: Police on Monday claimed to have cracked the murder case of a Sarpanch, a month after the incident took place, in Baramulla district, with the arrest of three “hybrid” militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT). “Three pistols, two grenades, other arms and ammunition, and some incriminating material have been retrieved from the possession of the arrested militants,” a police official from the north Kashmir district said.

The three persons apprehended have been identified as Noor Mohammad Yatoo, Mohammad Rafiq Parray, and Ashiq Hussain Parrayall, all residents of Goshbugh, Pattan.

Their arrest comes more than a month after the Sarpanch was shot at and killed in Wussan area of Palhalan in Pattan in Baramulla district.

“The incident took place on April 15, in the month of Ramadhan. Unidentified men had fired at Manzoor Ahmad Bangroo, Sarpanch of Goshbugh B. He was shot at in the orchards of Chanderhama, Palhalan,” Rayees Muhammad Bhat, SSP Baramulla, said.

He said that investigation into the matter was taken up under FIR number 117/2022, under sections 302, 307, 7/27 of the arms act, and UAPA of the IPC.

“Human and tech intelligence was soon activated, which led to the arrest of three suspects, and the unearthing of a deeper conspiracy involving older sleeper cells of the LeT,” Bhat told media persons today.

he said the sleeper cell was also involved in a grenade attack along the highway in Palhalan last year. The accused arrested in that case – including the prime conspirator, Muhammad Afzal of Naidkhai, Bandipora, and Mehrajuddin Dar of Gund Jehangir in Hajin Bandipora – had already tasked multiple blindsided sleeper cells, Bhat said.

“They were tasked to identify and attack specific targets to spread terror and chaos,” the police official said.

Further investigation into these modules has now led to the arrest of these hybrid militants and their associates. “These three militants and their associates, on directions from the slain, LeT militants Yousuf Kantroo, Hilal Sheikh, and still at large Umar Lone carried out the killing of the Sarpanch,” Bhat said.

Police have said that the arrest of these hybrid militants has not only solved some earlier cases but has also foiled designs of militants that they were about to execute in the future.

“Further investigation is still going on,” the police said.

