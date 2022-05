Baramulla: In a dramatic development, Touseef Raina was re-elected as president of Municipal Council Baramulla on Monday.

Official sources said that Touseef, who had lost the no-confidence motion that was moved against him by councillors last month, got 11 votes out of 19 and defeated his rival Tanveer Peer who got eight votes.

Touseef was elected as chairman Municipal Council Baramulla last year after defeating his opponent Mudasir Tantray by a margin of four votes—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print