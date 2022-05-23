No plans to disengage employees working under ReK, ReJ, NYC schemes: Govt

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday clarified that it has no plans to disengage the employees working under Rehber-e-Khel, Rehbar-e-Janglat and NYC scheme.

