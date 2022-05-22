Woman killed in road accident in north Kashmir

Srinagar: A woman got killed in a road accident at Jalsheree area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday after being hit by a running auto rickshaw.
An official told news agency Kashmir Dot Com that the auto rickshaw hit the woman pedestrian identified as Saleema Banoo wife of Waheed Ahmad, a resident of Jalsheree Baramulla, resulting in critical injuries to her.
The injured woman was immediately shifted to GMC Baramulla for treatment, he said, adding that the doctors declared her brought dead on arrival.
Meanwhile police have taken cognizance of the incident and investigation set into motion.
