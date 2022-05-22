Gusty winds: 2 minors rescued from Manasbal lake

Ganderbal: The State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) rescued two minor boys who were stuck in Manasbal Lake in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Sunday.

Officials said that amid strong winds, two minor were stuck in lake, however, Quick Reaction Teams (ORTs) started rescue operation and evacuated the duo to safe locations.

“There is a proper mechanism through which rescue operations are carried out. Today as there were gusty winds, our teams rescued two minor duo to safe places to avoid any untoward incident” DySP SDRF Bashir Ahmad told KNO. He said advisory has been already issued not to go near the Manasbal lake.

Meanwhile, authorities issued weather advisory wherein it urged people to suspend shikara rides in Dal Lake and other water bodies.

Tourists and trekkers were advised to suspend trekking for next 36-48 hours, it said.

Further, farmers were advised to stop activity in open fields because of thunderstorm and lightning—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print