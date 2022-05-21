Ramban tunnel collapse: 2 more bodies retrieved, toll reaches 4

Ramban: The dead bodies of two more labourers have been found by rescuers from the debris of an under-construction tunnel which collapsed near Khooni Nallah area of Ramban district, taking the death toll to 4

“Two more bodies of trapped workers have been recovered so far the debris at Khooni Nallah tunnel collapse site” officials said.

All the recovered bodies are being shifted to District Hospital Ramban, they said adding that that the traffic on Jammu Srinagar national highway is plying for vehicular traffic—(KNO)

