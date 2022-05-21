MeT predicts ‘brief’ rain spell today, widespread showers with gusty winds tomorrow

Srinagar: Weatherman on Saturday said that a brief spell of rain and thunderstorm “may” occur at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir mainly towards late afternoon and evening even as temperature recorded a drop.

“Currently weather is generally cloudy at most places of Kashmir, hilly areas of Jammu and fair to partly cloudy in plains of Jammu,” an official of the local meteorological department here said. Heat wave, he said, abated from J&K, although temporarily.

“A brief spell of rain/thunderstorm may occur at scattered places of Jammu and Kashmir mainly towards late afternoon/evening,” he said, adding, “Widespread rain/thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds is most likely in Kashmir on May 22nd and on 23rd in Jammu region.” From May 25th till ending May, he said, mainly “dry and hot weather is most likely in J&K, although, a brief spell of rain at isolated to scattered places can’t be ruled out, although chances are less.” He said gradual rise in temperature was expected from May 25th till the next spell of rain.

Regarding temperature, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 10.9°C against 13.2°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, is below normal by 0.8°C during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 7.9°C against 10.3°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.4°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 5.8°C against 8.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.4°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 8.0°C against 10.3°C on the previous night. It was 2.1°C below normal during this time of the season for the place in south Kashmir, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 2.0°C against 6.4°C on the previous night, the official said. While 6.8°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 4.8°C ‘below’ normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 9.8°C against 12.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.6°C below normal for the district, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 29.1°C against 28.6°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature is 4.7°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 10.6°C, Batote 12.6°C and Bhadarwah 11.2°C, the official said.

Regarding rain in last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, he said, Srinagar received 10.3mm, Qazigund 33.8mm, Pahalgam 36.3mm, Kupwara 19.2mm, Kokernag 33.0mm, Gulmarg 25.8mm, Banihal 20.2mm, Batote 17.2mm and Bhadarwah 6.2mm. (GNS)

