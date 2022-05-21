Day 2: Rescue operation continues to locate missing persons in Ramban tunnel collapse

Ramban: Authorities resumed rescue operation on Saturday early morning to trace nine persons who went missing after an under-construction tunnel near Khoni Nallah area of Ramban district collapsed Thursday night, officials said.

“Rescue operation for nine missing persons who are believed to be trapped inside debris at Khooni Nallah adit tunnel site has began at 5.30 am early morning and continues, ” officials said.

They said NDRF, SDRF, QRT and Army has been deployed at the tunnel collapse site for the ongoing search and rescue operation. Landslide and rains at the spot hindered rescue operations yesterday, they informed.

Around 10.15 pm on Thursday, the audit tunnel of T3 on the highway near Khooni Nallah in Ramban collapsed, trapping 11-12 labourers of Sarla Company working there.

A labourer, hailing from West Bengal was killed and three others were rescued, while nine others are still believed to be trapped.

Meanwhile, Traffic is plying on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway today and vehicles are moving smoothly—(KNO)

