VLW arrested with 10.4 kgs heroin worth crores in Uri

Uri: A village-level worker (VLW) of RDD was arrested with over 10 kilograms of heroin worth crores of rupees in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said on Friday.

A senior police officer said that during routine checking by a joint team of Police and army on Srinagar-Muzaffarabad highway, narcotics weighing 10.4 kilograms were recovered from a vehicle and one person identified as Mohammad Zahid Geelani son of Peer Hassan Din Geelani of Basgran Uri was arrested. Zahid works as VLW in RDD and is posted at BDO office Paranpeelan, the officer said.

He said that police has registered a case and investigations are underway.

Preliminary investigations, he said, suggested that the recovered narcotics were heroin and it’s worth crores of rupees. (GNS)

