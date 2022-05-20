Kothibagh police station gutted in overnight blaze

Srinagar: Kothibagh police station was gutted in an overnight blaze while one fire fighter was injured in the incident.

An official said that the fire broke out from the upper floor of the building and within no time fire engulfed the whole building.

They said that firefighters from F&ES swung into action and soon brought the fire under control.

In the incident, Ist floor of the police station was completely damaged, while as, one fire fighter identified as Ansar Ahmad Malla was injured while dousing the flames, he was referred to SMHS Hospital for treatment, where his condition is said to be stable.

It is pertinent that two days before Traffic Police headquarters was partially damaged in a blaze, which broke out in the wee hours. The fire damaged the top floor of the headquarters with all the high-end equipments in Traffic Control room gutted—(KNO)

