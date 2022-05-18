Sitting on protest is no sin: IGP to Kashmiri Pandits

But not on roadside, where militants can attack, counsels officer

Anantnag: Kashmir Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Vijay Kumar on Tuesday met protesting Kashmiri Pandits and asserted that to “protest is not a sin” but it should be carried out within the safety of the colonies and not on the roadside, “where militants can carry out an attack”.

The minority Pandit community has been holding protests across Kashmir valley following the killing of a Revenue department employee from the community in Budgam district on May 12.

Rahul Bhat was shot at and killed inside his office chamber at Tehsil office Chadoora in Budgam district. Following the killing, the protests by Pandits had turned violent on May 13 in Sheikhpora area of Budgam where the protestors had tried to march towards Srinagar International airport.

Police used tear smoke shells to disperse the Pandits, some of whom had pelted stones. An inquiry has been ordered into the use of “force” to quell the protests by LG Manoj Sinha.

Today, Kumar along with Kashmir Divisional Commissioner P K Pole visited the protesting Pandits in Budgam, in Vessu area of Anantnag, and in Mattan area of Anantnag district.

Speaking to the protestors in Vessu area, who have occupied a spot along NH-44 near their residential colony, Kumar said that to sit on a dharna was not a sin.

“But to sit by the roadside like this is not safe. Militants can come in a vehicle or a two-wheeler and hurl a grenade, and ultimately we are going to suffer,” Kumar told the protestors. “Even security forces get attacked. What chances do unarmed civilians have?”

He asked the protestors to abide by the safety protocols, even as the police and the security forces were there to provide them with the necessary security.

Kumar urged the protesting Pandits to move back into their colony and continue their protests there. “We are taking a number of steps to ensure your security and well-being. People posted in far-flung areas will be brought to district headquarters, while other measures to upgrade safety inside your accommodations and the places you work in,” he said.

He asked the Pandits to not leave Kashmir valley as it will fulfill the agenda of Pakistan and the militants. “We have been neutralising militants and their numbers are at an all-time low. They are frustrated and that is why they are hitting soft targets, including policemen of leave, laborers from outside, and members of the minority community,” he said.

The protestors raised anti-administration slogans in presence of the IGP and the Divisional Commissioner. Pole told media persons that the service-related issues of the protestors have been taken up with the relief commissioner.

“They are all government employees and have some service issues, which have been taken up with the relief commissioner. Apart from that the work on completion of their accommodations is being sped up,” Pole said.

Following the meeting with Pandits in Vessu, Kumar, Pole and some other senior police officials met the protesting Pandits in Mattan transit camp as well.

