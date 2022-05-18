Wine shop employee killed, 3 injured after militants hurl grenade inside shop

Srinagar: One person was killed while three more were injured when a militant hurled a grenade at a newly opened wine shop in north Kashmir’s Baramulla on Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening, an unidentified militant, disguised as a buyer, hurled a grenade inside the wine shop at Dewan Bagh in the district.

Police said the militant hurled a grenade at the wine shop which exploded with a bang, leaving four persons injured. The injured were immediately shifted to hospital where one of them succumbed.

The slain was identified as 52-year-old Ranjit Singh son of Krishan Lal of Rajouri in Jammu. The injured include Goverdan Singh son of Gajender Singh aged 35 of Kathua, Govind Singh, 25, son of Gurdev Singh of Rajouri and Ravi Kumar son of Kartar Chand of Khatua.

“Terrorists lobbed hand grenade inside a newly opened wine shop in Baramulla. 4 employees got injured. One among them succumbed to his injuries. All are from Jammu division. Area cordoned and search started to nab culprits,” police tweeted.

A police official said that militants riding on a bike stopped near the newly opened wine shop at Dewan Bagh.

It said that the pillion rider wearing a Burka walked to window of the wine shop and dropped a grenade inside the shop through the port hole window. Soon after the attack, the duo fled away on the bike from the spot, police added.

Soon after the attack, government forces reached the site and cordoned off the area and conducted searches to nab the attackers.

The attack comes almost a week after two targeted killings including that of a Kashmiri Pandit and a policeman in the Valley. On Tuesday, the Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a top level meeting to review the security situation in Kashmir. He directed for pro-active operations against militants and zero tolerance against cross-border militancy.

