MeT Forecasts More Light Rains As Mercury Falls Across J&K

Srinagar: Weatherman on Wednesday forecast isolated very light rains and thunderstorms on the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours. For subsequent two days, the weatherman predicted scattered to fairly widespread rain and thunderstorms in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also, the night temperature recorded a drop across J&K amid light rains over plains and snowfall at few higher reaches.

A meteorological department official here said Srinagar received 1.8mm of rain in the last 24 hours till 0830 hours. Srinagar recorded a low of 11.4°C against 12.5°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund had 2.2mm of rain and recorded a low of 9.1°C against 9.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.1°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam received 4.7mm of rain and recorded a minimum of 5.8°C same as recorded on previous night. The temperature was 0.1°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.

Kokernag had 0.2mm of rain and recorded a low of 8.6°C against 10.9°C on the previous night. It was 1.4°C ‘below’ normal during this time of the season for the place in south Kashmir, the official said.

Gulmarg had highest 10.6mm of rain and recorded a low of 3.2°C against 7.6°C on the previous night, the official said. While 6.8°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 3.8°C ‘below’ normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir received 0.3 mm of rain and recorded a low of 9.2°C against 10.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.9°C ‘below’ normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu received 1.2mm of rain and recorded a low of 23.8°C against 24.1°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature 0.3°C was normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 14.0°C, Batote 15.8°C and Bhaderwah 11.7°C, the official added. (GNS)

