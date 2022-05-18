Farooq Abdullah’s partnership with Ikhwan would put a third grade Bollywood villain to shame: PC

Srinagar: A day after senior National Conference leader and former MLA Javed Rana dubbed Sajad Lone as a “former militant”, Peoples Conference on Wednesday said that NC president and former CM Dr. Farooq Abdullah’s “partnership” with Ikhwan and what he got them to do under the table would put a third grade Bollywood villain to shame.

In a series of tweets, PC lashed out at NC for dubbing Sajad Lone as a “militant”. “This is typical of them. They call us a New Delhi man in Kashmir; they call us a militant in Jammu; And when in Delhi they call us a Pakistani man,” PC tweeted

The PC’s remarks came a day after NC leader Javed Rana called Sajad Lone a “former militant” in Omar Abdullah’s presence.

The PC alleged that NC has got hundreds of Kashmiris killed or jailed through slander campaign

The PC asked NC was not it Dr. Farooq Abdullah who held a joint rally with Ikhwan founder Kuka Parrey.

“If the NC wants a debate on who has killed who, we are ready for it. Was it not Dr. Farooq Abdullah who held a joint rally with an Ikhwani by the name of Kuka Parray. Is it not the same Kuka Parray who has dozens and dozens of murders to his name,” the party tweeted.

The party said that Farooq Abdullah’s partnership with Ikhwan would put a third grade Bollywood villain to shame.

“What Dr. Farooq Abdullah ordered as a CM and how many Kashmiri Muslims he killed is a different matter. But his partnership with the Ikhwan and what he got to do under the table would put a third grade Bollywood villain to shame,” the party tweeted.

The PC said that they are part of the mass tortured Kashmiri and have condemned violence in all its forms and manifestations—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print