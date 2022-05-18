Police Urges people to get Tenant verification done, Else face legal action

Srinagar: Police on Wednesday urged landlords to get tenant verification done before renting out their properties. Otherwise Police warned legal action against those who fail to do so.

In a tweet, Srinagar Police wrote, “In view of yesterday’s kidnapping & sexual assault case, all are requested again to get tenant verification done. Here 3 criminal minded persons from Rafiabad, Sopore were staying on rent in Malbagh area & landlord didn’t do any tenant verification.He will also face legal action,”.(GNS)

