Srinagar: A man was shot at and injured by suspected militants in Turkwagam South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday.

A top police officer said that suspected militants fired upon a man in Turkwagam. He recieved bullet wound and was subsequently shifted to nearby hospital where is condition is said to be stable.

He has been identified as Shoiab Ahmad Ganai, however official confirmation regarding identity is being awaited.

Meanwhile whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.(GNS)

