Injured in ‘cross firing’, Shopian civilian succumbs to injuries

Srinagar: A civilian injured in crossing firing amid a ‘chance’ encounter between militants and a joint team of police and CRPF in Turkwagam area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday succumbed to injuries, officials said.

“ (Militants) fired upon joint patrol party of CRPF’s 182 batallion and SOG of Pulwama near the bridge connecting Litter Pulwama with Turkwangam, Shopian.

During exchange of fire between (militants) & our joint team, one civilian namely Shoib Ahmad Ganie son of Ghulam Mohammad of Turkwangam Shopian got injured,”a police spokesman said, according to GNS.

“He was referred to District Hospital, Pulwama for treatment where he succumbed to injuries,” he said. Militants after brief “chance encounter” managed to slip into nearby orchards.

“Search is still going on,” he said, adding, “Case has been registered and investigated taken up.” (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print