Police constable killed in native village in Pulwama

Was taking child to school bus in morning when bike-borne men shot at him multiple times

Anantnag: A police constable was shot at and killed by unidentified militants on Friday morning in Pulwama district.

This was the second targeted killing in less than 24 hours carried out by militants. A Kashmiri Pandit, an employee of the Revenue department, was shot at and killed inside his office in Budgam district on Thursday.

The slain constable has been identified as Riyaz Ahmad Thoker, son of Ali Muhammad, a resident of Gudoora village in Pulwama district. Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar confirmed the killing.

“We pay rich tributes to the slain and stand by his family at this critical juncture,” Kumar said.

The incident took place at about 8:00 AM in the native village of the slain, where the unidentified gunmen shot at him multiple times.

“He was home on leave and this morning he was outside to drop his child to the school bus when bike-borne militants opened fire at him,” Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) South Kashmir Range, Abdul Jabbar, said.

A senior police official from the area told Kashmir Reader that the injured Thoker was immediately evacuated to hospital, and was being taken from there to a Srinagar hospital when he succumbed to his injuries.

Following the incident, a large contingent of armed forces reached Gudoora village, cordoned it off, and conducted searches in a bid to nab the attackers. “The attackers had managed to flee, though. A case has been registered and investigation has been taken up into the killing,” the police official said.

Thoker’s body was handed over to the family for his last rites after the completion of medico-legal formalities.

