CRPF organises medical camp in Nowgam Sumbal

Sumbal: A free medical camp was organised by 45 battalion of CRPF at Nowgam village of Sumbal town in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Friday .

The camp was inaugurated by commandant of Battalion Amit kumar Singh in presence of SHO Nowgam Manzoor Ahmad , President Municipal Committe Sumbal Jahangir Ahmad ,,Naseer Ahmad BJP IT Incharge Bandipora ,Shahzad Ahmad district Secretary Bandipora, , JK Nazir Editor in chief Zahoor Ahmad other officers and local eminent personalities were present during the camp.

A large number of people gathered to the health camp organised by 45 battalion CRPF. In the camp, villagers were given health checkups, administered medicines, provided medical guidance and medical kits free of cost,

The camp was conducted under the supervision of Assistant Commandant CRPF Abdul Ahad .

During the camp besides free medical checkup, consultation medicines were distributed by CRPF and civil doctors. Arround one thousand paitents has taken benefits of the said medical camp.

Commandant Amit kumar said that earlier 45 Bn CRPF assured the local public that CRPF has always been helping the Kashmiri people and putting all out efforts for peace, prosperity and development of the society. He added that they will continue to conduct such a civic programme for the benefit of the local public in future.

He said in future more sports events would also be conducted in these areas for the youth.

