Alkhuddam Hajj & Umrah Services announces booking for Hajj

Srinagar: Alkhuddam Hajj & Umrah Services, Sagermal City Centre, Srinagar, has announced booking for Hajj .
The company in a statemsnts adi that have been allotted Hajj Quota for Haj 1443 (H) – 2022 (CE) straight away, without Qurrah. It is a highly proud & satisfying moment for Alkhuddam Hajj & Umrah Services to conduct Hajj 1443 (H) – 2022 (CE), after the disruption of two years because of Covid 19, pandemic.
It added the company this year with the same highly valuable & unparalleled services and accommodation at Zero Distance from Haram Sharief, both in Makkah Al Mukarrama & Madina Munawarah. Alkhuddam Pilgrim Trips are always conducted under the close supervision of reputed Ulema and very experienced Travel Guides, making each Pilgrim Trip a satisfying achievement & lifetime memory.
Booking & allotment of Hajj Seats is being done on a first come first serve basis. So the Aspiring Pilgrims are respectfully advised to please visit the office of Alkhuddam Hajj & Umrah Services, Sagermal City Centre, Srinagar with original passports, valid at least up to 31st, December 2022 & the advance booking amount to secure the Hajj Seat. For any queries please contact +91 9596254001, +91 9797790999, +91 9906454001/+919906401055.
