Youth’s Body Inside Auto Rickshaw In Cheeni Chowk Anantnag

Anantnag: Body of a 24-year-old youth was inside an auto rickshaw at Cheeni Chowk area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Thursday.

Official sources told GNS that the soon after information, police took the body in its custody and shifted it to GMC Anantnag.

The youth was later identified as Tehseen Gul son of Gul Mohammad Darzi of Malknag Anantnag.

A police official said that proceedings have been launched. Body will be handed over to the family after medico-legal formalities, he said. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print