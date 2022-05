Srinagar: A person was shot and injured by militants in Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Thursday.

A police official said that the gunmen fired upon the man identified as Rahul, an employee in local Tehsil office, at Chadoora this afternoon.

He was immediately shifted to Sub District Hospital Chadoora wherefrom he was shifted to SMHS hospital here for specialized treatment.

The official said that soon after the attack, the area was condoned off and searches launched. (GNS)

