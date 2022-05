Baramulla: A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel was found dead under mysterious circumstances at National HydroElectric Power Corporation Private Limited (NHPC) in Bandipora.

Police official said that CISF personnel identified as Asgar Ali son of Nizamudin, a resident of Bihar was found dead in his room at NHPC Bandipora.

“The deceased’s body has been shifted to hospital for postmortem. Inquest proceedings have been started,” the police official said—(KNO)

