MeT Forecasts Isolated Light Rain For 24 Hours, Dry Weather Thereafter In J&K

Srinagar: Weatherman forecast isolated light rain and thunders over Jammu and Kashmir for the next 24 hours and dry weather thereafter for subsequent two days.

A meteorological department official here said Srinagar recorded a low of 14.2°C against 14.2°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was 3.6°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 11.4°C against 11.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.2°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 7.5°C against 7.8°C last night. The temperature was 2.4°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 11.9°C against 12.9°C on the previous night. It was 2.6°C above normal during this time of the season for the place in south Kashmir, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 7.2°C against 8.4°C on the previous night, the official said. While 5.5°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 1.7°C above normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 11.4°C against 11.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.8°C above normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 26.5°C against 25.0°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 3.0°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 13.2°C, Batote 16.5°C and Bhaderwah 13.3°C, the official added. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print