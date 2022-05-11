South Kashmir: Gunfight rages in Anantnag

Connect on Linked in

Srinagar: Encounter rages between militants and government forces in Marhama Bijbhera of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Wednesday.

Reports said that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Marhama.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

Pertinently two LeT militants were killed yesterday in Dooru Anantnag in a gunfight.(GNS)

