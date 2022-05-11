Gunfight rages in Bandipora

Bandipora: An encounter has been broke out between security forces and militants in Srinder forest area North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Wednesday, officials said here.

The officials said that the encounter broke out shortly after joint security forces including army’s 14RR, CRPF and SOG of Jammu and kashmir police cordoned off the area following inputs about the presence of militants there.

When reports last came the firing was going on from both sides, however there was no casualty on either side so far. Besides the number of trapped militants and their affiliation were not immediately known.

Earlier today security forces in the district have been put on a high alert following reports of fresh infiltration of militant in the Valley from across the Line of Control—(KNO)

